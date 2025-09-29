Christoph Waltz Performs an Impressive Dramatic Reading of the ‘Sesame Street’ Theme Song

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2015, Austrian actor Christoph Waltz talked about how he fell in love with the English version of Sesame Street when he showed it to his kids. In fact, he found the theme song to be quite haunting. Waltz then performed an impressive dramatic reading of the theme’s lyrics, evoking every mood that he mentioned.

It’s so trenchant, you know. It’s raw, It’s full of despair. It’s poignant. Deep. ….Sesame Street is full of despair, well I mean the theme song. Alone, it it it haunts me.

A year earlier, Waltz appeared on The Tonight Show, where he explained the Yuletide concept of Krampus to Jimmy Fallon.