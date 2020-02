Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Christmas Island resident Carla captured amusing footage of a wayward Christmas Island red crab who evidently needed a caffeine fix. The little crustacean, who held a disposable coffee cup in one set of pincers, tried to sneak off as quickly as possible so as to avoid the wrath of an annoyed human.