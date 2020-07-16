Chris Evans Is Sending a ‘Captain America’ Shield to a Heroic Boy Who Saved His Sister From Dog Attack

When Bridger Walker, a six year old boy in Cheyenne, Wyoming, saw that his beloved little sister was about to be attacked by a dog in a neighbor’s backyard, he bravely stepped in front of her and took the painful bite that was meant for her. Actor Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, found out about this and praised Bridger’s actions. Knowing that the boy is a big fan of all things Marvel, Evans also offered to send Bridger an authentic Captain America Shield for his heroic actions.

You’re a hero. What you did was so brave, so selfless. Your sister is so lucky to have you as a big brother. …I’m going to track down your address and send you an authentic ‘Captain America’ shield because pal, you deserve it.

‘Get this man a shield.’? https://t.co/nrchaKdoAW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 16, 2020

Bridger’s aunt Nikki Walker explained what happened that day.

On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home.

According to Bridger’s parents, the two have always been very close, so it’s not surprising that he took such quick action when needed. He was was training in Brazilian jiu-jitsu with his father and his brothers, so Bridger understood what he was putting on the line to make sure his little sister remained safe.

Bridger rarely strays far from his sister, often to her much less social nature. Bridger is gregarious, always learning, so full of love, and an absolute joy to have in our lives. Our home and our hearts feel empty without him.

Bridger has been recovering nicely since the day of the incident.

Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, also gave a nice shoutout to Bridger for his bravery.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk, also had some very nice things to say.

Dear Bridger, I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this … People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. ..Real courage isn’t dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known.

Bridger has also received messages from Tom Holland, Hugh Jackman, Zachary Levi, Anne Hathaway, Robbie Amell and the Russo Brothers.