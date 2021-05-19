An Incredible Choreographed Spear to Hand Sparring Performance at the 2015 World Wushu Championships

During the 13th World Wushu Championships, which took place at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, Indonesia in November 2015, Chinese team members Xiao Long Wu and Long Long Shi showcased their skills with a lightning-fast, incredibly graceful choreographed spear to hand sparring performance known as Duilian. The pair earned first place with an incredible score of 9.73 with their expertise and athletic ability.

Duilian in traditional wushu is a combination of simple partnered drills and sparring combinations to develop martial arts skills. In modern sport wushu it’s been adapted into a full performance routine where athletes demonstrate incredible skills in agility, precision, and coordination.

