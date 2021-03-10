Vancouver Company Turns Used Chopsticks Into Furniture, Tiles Shelves, and Other Wooden Items

ChopValue is a company in Vancouver, British Columbia company that turns used chopsticks into beautiful handmade wooden items for home or office. The company partners with local restaurants to pick up the used chopsticks, which are soaked in resin and baked at a high temperature to completely sanitize the wood. After that, the chopsticks are cut to an even length and pressed together to form a tile that can be used in a variety of different products, such as desks, tiles, cutting boards, shelves, countertops, and other items.

Insider sat down with Felix Böck, the founder and CEO of ChopValue to talk more about this novel idea.

People around the world discard at least 80 billion pairs of chopsticks every year. ChopValue, a Canadian company, wants to give those wood utensils a second life as shelves, furniture, and countertops.

via The Kid Should See This