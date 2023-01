A Beautiful Chambered Nautilus Made Out of Chocolate

Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas sculpted a beautifully realistic chambered nautilus made from various forms, flavors, and textures of chocolate. Like his other fantastic chocolate sculptures, Guichon made each element appear as real as possible, including that of the overall theme.

Aquatic themes are always so inspiring to me. Tons of techniques and fun ideas went into this Chocolate Under the Sea creation! This one is a tribute to one of my oldest chocolate showpieces.