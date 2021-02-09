Clever Chipmunk Strategically Stuffs Three Giant Unshelled Peanuts Into His Stretchy Cheeks

Jacques Nuzzo of the Illinois Raptor Center captured absolutely adorable footage of a clever little Eastern chipmunk named Hoover who very strategically loaded three giant unshelled peanuts into his very stretchy cheeks. When Hoover realized that only two could comfortably fit, he put the third between his teeth and ran away.

Was going through photos and videos for an idea and forgot about a series of little gems I did with “Hoover” the little Eastern Chipmunk at my residence. Coincidentally this is exactly how I look at an all you can eat buffet