Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

Clever Chipmunk Strategically Stuffs Three Giant Unshelled Peanuts Into His Stretchy Cheeks

by on

Jacques Nuzzo of the Illinois Raptor Center captured absolutely adorable footage of a clever little Eastern chipmunk named Hoover who very strategically loaded three giant unshelled peanuts into his very stretchy cheeks. When Hoover realized that only two could comfortably fit, he put the third between his teeth and ran away.

Was going through photos and videos for an idea and forgot about a series of little gems I did with “Hoover” the little Eastern Chipmunk at my residence. Coincidentally this is exactly how I look at an all you can eat buffet

Chipmunk Three Peanuts


Follow us on Facebook and Twitter






Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved