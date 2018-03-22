The Fascinating Chemical Reaction That Takes Place In the Preparation of a Chinese Century Egg

The American Chemical Society series Reactions analyzed the preparation of a traditional Chinese century egg (pidan), noting the fascinating chemical reactions that takes place once the special fermenting preparation permeates the shell of the duck egg over the course of twenty days.

These green and black preserved eggs don’t really look like food, but the chemistry of fermentation turns pidan, or century eggs, into a Chinese comfort food. In this week’s Reactions episode, we’re talking about the science of these unusual treats.