Chinese Balancing Artist Strategically Stacks Objects in Seemingly Inconceivable Positions

Chinese balancing artist Wang Yekun demonstrated his remarkable ability to stack various items (and sometimes people) in seemingly inconceivable positions using only strategic placement and gravity as his glue. Wang believes that his talent is part of leading a “balanced” life.

Balanced life is an art, sometimes serious and sometimes funny. Share the balance technique every day, let everyone experience the magic of the world in laughter!

via Boing Boing