Imaginative Drawings Showing What Children Think Cars of the Future Might Look Like

The Beast Racer 210 by Harnitha, 11

Next Gen Cars is a project by GoCompare where they asked a group of elementary school children to describe and draw what they thought the cars of the future might look like. GoCompare then brought in an illustrator to redraw their ideas and bring them to life. The limitless imaginations of kids is quite an amazing thing to behold. The full series of Next Gen Cars designs are available to view on the GoCompare website.

What happens when kids design cars?

Many of the cars run on alternative energy sources such as hydroelectricity, solar power, and even chocolate; some can fly or hover to avoid traffic jams, and one can travel along the ocean floor.

With features including touch-screen doors, rainbow headlights and colour-changing metal – and body shapes inspired by dragons, robots and unicorns – these are not your typical rides.