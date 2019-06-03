Laughing Squid

Children From Around the World Recreate the Lyrics to ‘Lean on Me’ Using Their Names in Clever Clothing Ad

In honor of International Children’s Day on June 9, 2019, Portuguese children’s clothing retailer Zippy created a clever ad campaign entitled “One Big Family”. For this campaign, they brought together 49 children from different parts of the world and recreated the lyrics from the classic Bill Withers song “Lean on Me” using the children’s names.

To celebrate International Children’s Day we brought together a special group of kids, creating the campaign: ‘One Big Family’. What do they have in common?

Here’s footage from behind-the-scenes that shows the casting and filming process.

