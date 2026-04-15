Why Imaginary Friends Are a Normal Part of Childhood Development

In an amiable TED-Ed lesson directed and animated by Caitlin McCarthy, narrator Alexandra Panzer explains how and why imaginary friends are a normal part of childhood development.

Some parents worry about their child having playmates they can’t see or hear but imaginary companions are a normal part of psychological development for many kids.

There are a number of reasons why a child might invent an imaginary friend, such as looking for someone to play with or having an active imagination.

Imaginary friends are typically created by children roughly 3 to 4 years old who lack siblings of a similar age. These kids tend to be socially outgoing— they like company, so they invent more of it. …One study even found these kids were better storytellers, suggesting that imagining friends might help with linguistic and cognitive development.