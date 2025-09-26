Deep Purple’s 1970 Anti-War Song ‘Child in Time’ Reimagined in the Style of Dire Straits
Dutch musician Laszlo Buring performed the 1970 Deep Purple song “Child in Time” in the highly recognizable style of Dire Straits, using the song “Once Upon a Time in the West” as inspiration. Buring once again did a near-perfect impression of Mark Knopfler‘s voice, capturing the anti-war sentiment of the original song with gorgeous guitar work.
Here’s another one of those “odd” songs. Odd in the sense that it doesn’t really follow a traditional song structure. Played mostly in the style of ‘Once Upon a Time in the West’, from the Communique album.