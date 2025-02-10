Accommodating Chicken Hatches and Raises an Abandoned Peacock as Her Own

A truly accommodating Bantam hen named Susan readily accepted an unhatched peacock egg from her human Adaurie Stemshorn after the peacock mom left it behind. Susan happily hatched the egg and became extremely loving and protective over the little peacock, whom they named PeeWee, as if she were her own and continues to do so no matter how large PeeWee grows.

Susan was very very protective over her as a baby. She was being a great mother to PeeWee. She did everything a hen would do for their baby and she did everything she would do for if it was a chick. They’re together all day. PeeWee is about 6 months old now. Susan is still with Peewee is following her everywhere they still sleep next to each other in the coop at night. She’s so big now. She’s bigger than every bird in the coop and she still acts like she’s at the bottom of the pecking order.