Jokgu the very musically talented chicken of the The Flockstars, plucked out a patriotic orchestrated keyboard version of “The Star Spangled Banner” in honor of the July 4th holiday. Jokgu even dressed appropriately for the occasion.

A post shared by Jokgu and The Flockstars (@jokguchicken) on Jul 2, 2017 at 7:39am PDT

It appears that Jokgu is very fond of patriotic songs. We previously wrote about her cover of “America the Beautiful”

via reddit