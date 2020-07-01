Chicken Bursts Out Into Humanlike Laughter Whenever Her Human Tickles Her Feathery Sides

A rescued chicken named Francis sat in the arms of her devoted human Lisa Biondo Backs and burst out into bubbly, anthropomorphic laughter whenever Backs tickled her feathery sides. Whenever Francis laughed, a rooster crowed and a couple of cats hilariously meowed in the background

This is Francis, and if Francis does what she usually does this is going to be cute. She’s a good girl, she’s an easter egger and … you ever seen a chicken laugh?

Backs, who cares for a large variety of rescued animals on her Rockwall, Texas farm, made it very clear that Frances was not being harmed in any way, shape, or form.