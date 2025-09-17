A 3D Printed Model That Mimics the Fixed Point Remote Center of Rotation of a Chicken’s Head

James of The Action Lab recruited his chicken Bella to show how her head remained fixed on a single point despite her body being gently moved around in James’ hands. This is a concept known as the “remote center of rotation”. To demonstrate this phenomenon, James built a flexible 3D printed model that mimicked Bella’s fixed stare.

This is one of the first fully 3D compliant mechanisms. It can hold single point fixed in space. But chickens have been doing this naturally with their heads all along. So I wante to see how this mechanism works. And how do chickens pull this off as well?