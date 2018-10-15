Laughing Squid

An Oddly Staged But Incredible Performance of the Band Chicago Playing ‘Questions 67 & 68’ in 1969

In 1969, the baby-faced members of the band Chicago performed the song “Questions 67 & 68” while perched upon a scaffold in a Paris warehouse, surrounded by models sitting on and around the stage. There were also a number of beautiful people dancing on the floor. While it appears to be a live performance, according to drummer Danny Seraphine, the show was lip-synched to a track the band recorded earlier that day.

The worst lip syncing job in the world. That was a live track recorded earlier in the day. For some reason, I had to fake it…

The song was first released in 1969 on the band’s debut album “Chicago Transit Authority“. While it was quite brilliant, it didn’t get the attention it deserved until it was re-released in 1971 in both English and in Japanese.

The band also performed the English version of the song in Japan during 1969.

