Classic Live Footage of Chicago Performing ’25 or 6 to 4′ and ‘I’m a Man’ at Tanglewood in 1970

While performing at the Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, Massachusetts during the summer of 1970, the band Chicago performed their original song “25 or 6 to 4” and the classic Spencer Davis Group song “I’m a Man” to an incredibly appreciative audience. Lead guitarist Terry Kath shredded the solos on each song, while bassist Peter Cetera and keyboardist Robert Lamm contributed beautifully to vocals.

Here’s the whole concert.

Kath was becoming known as one of the most incredible guitarists in the world. Trumpet player James Pankow recalls the time when Chicago became an opening band for Jimi Hendrix. It wasn’t long before Kath and Hendrix met. The two expressed their incredible admiration for one another and made plans to record together. Sadly, Hendrix passed away shortly after and Kath accidentally killed himself in 1976 with what he thought was an empty gun.

Joe Chambers…sits down with James Pankow to discuss how he met Jimi Hendrix and opened for him in a nation wide tour. Plus the amazing unknown story of how the Jimi Hendrix Experience almost recorded with Chicago.