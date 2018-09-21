Chevy Chase Reflects on His Career, His Controversies and His Newly Found Sobriety in a Candid Interview

After watching Saturday Night Live’s 40th Anniversary Special, reporter Geoff Edgers, who covers national arts for the The Washington Post, contacted legendary comedian/actor Chevy Chase to find out how he was doing. Edger made six visits to Chase’s home in Bedford, New York, each time learning more about Chase’s history, his career, his public controversies and his newly found sobriety. Chase comes across in the resulting interview as slightly befuddled but reticent, resilient and ready to get back to work.

I’ve already done what I’ve done. I can’t change anything. And I’m old. I don’t have to worry about what I did anymore. I know who I am. People know who I am who know me. And I’m proud to be who I am. Because I care about people, I care about feelings. I care about warmth, love. It’s everything.