Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Chevy Chase Reflects on His Career, His Controversies and His Newly Found Sobriety in a Candid Interview

by at on

After watching Saturday Night Live’s 40th Anniversary Special, reporter Geoff Edgers, who covers national arts for the The Washington Post, contacted legendary comedian/actor Chevy Chase to find out how he was doing. Edger made six visits to Chase’s home in Bedford, New York, each time learning more about Chase’s history, his career, his public controversies and his newly found sobriety. Chase comes across in the resulting interview as slightly befuddled but reticent, resilient and ready to get back to work.

I’ve already done what I’ve done. I can’t change anything. And I’m old. I don’t have to worry about what I did anymore. I know who I am. People know who I am who know me. And I’m proud to be who I am. Because I care about people, I care about feelings. I care about warmth, love. It’s everything.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP