Chess Bot, A Wooden Chess Playing Robot Powered by Arduino and an Android Smartphone

Chess Bot

DIYprojects has made the Chess Bot, a wooden chess playing robot powered by Arduino Leonardo board and an Android smartphone.

His brain is an Android smartphone, that sees the chessboard, analyzes position and sends this info about move to the robot via bluetooth. This manipulator works with Arduino Leonardo and with 4 servos Tower Pro SG-90. You can ask some questions in comments, i’ll try to answer on some of them. I don’t want do tutorial about this project, because it’s very difficult to replicate it.

