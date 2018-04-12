Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Specific Chemical Structure That Makes Plastic So Strong But Impossible to Biodegrade

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Emily Elert from Minute Earth offered a quick explanation of the specific carbon-carbon chemical structure that makes plastic products so strong and useful, but also impossible to completely biodegrade. Alternatives to this specific chemical structure are currently being developed, but have some drawbacks including price and stability.

Scientists are noodling around for a way to create less permanent plastics. New versions such as polylactide are still made up of repeating chemical units but instead of those everlasting carbon-carbon bonds the chains are held together by different types of links like carbon oxygen bonds which can be easily cut even by water and the resulting bits can ultimately be digested by bacteria

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP