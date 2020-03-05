Laughing Squid

Skilled Chef Prepares a Beautiful Traditional Japanese Meal for His Anxiously Awaiting Cats

by on

Jun Yoshizuki of Jun’s Kitchen (previously), prepared a beautiful homemade traditional Japanese meal for his beloved felines Haku, Nagi and Poki. All of the dishes were prepared with cat-safe ingredients.

I tried to make a traditional-style Japanese meal for my cats! It’s a set menu (miso soup, rice with furikake, and fish) except the food is all made out of cat-safe ingredients.

Nagi and Poki anxiously awaited their home-cooked meal by the counter.

Japanese Dinner for Cats

Haku (the biggest cat) waited behind as he’s been put on a bit of a diet.


