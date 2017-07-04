Laughing Squid

Two Vociferous Cheetahs Meow and Purr Just Like Domestic Cats While Waiting to Be Fed

A couple of really beautiful but hungry cheetahs meowed and purred in anticipation being fed, much in the same manner as domestic cats in the same situation. This came as a surprise to Twitter user hoewever.

Cheetahs are, in fact, known for the variety of sounds they make. Along with meows, purrs and roars, cheetahs can also chirp.

Everybody knows that lions roar, but what noise do cheetahs make? They have a range of noises, from growls to purrs, but the most distinctive is a bird-like cheep, technically known as a chirrup. This will be made when a mother is communicating to its young or when excited.

