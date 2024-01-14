Cheesemonger Uses Every Type of Cheese Available to Make 56 Different Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Adam Moskowitz, a third generation cheesemonger, prepared an incredible 56 grilled cheese sandwiches using every type of cheese available to him at his warehouse in Long Island City, Queens. Moskowitz started with the cheeses commonly used for the sandwich and moved on to more esoteric varieties.

I’m about to make 56 grilled cheeses, each with a different cheese. I’ve got your classic cheeses, some less conventional ones, and others, that to my knowledge, have never been in a grilled cheese before.

After tasting 56 sandwiches, Moskowitz rated his top cheeses for grilled cheese.

My top five cheeses of the day are, Oaxaca, Camembert, Fontina, Gruyère, and Roquefort, with the MVP being Parmigiano-Reggiano.…But the most important thing I learned today is that melted cheese is awesome.