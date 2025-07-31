Cheese Expert Samples Increasingly Stinky Cheeses From Around the World

Professional cheese expert Liz Thorpe of The People’s Cheese, who previously collaborated with Epicurious to review every cheese available for purchase at Trader Joe’s, sampled increasingly stinky cheeses from around the world until she reached the very funkiest. She did this while explaining how stinky cheese gets its funk, and the best regions for aging.

Join cheese expert Liz Thorpe as she dives nose-first into some of the world’s stinkiest cheeses. …Discover the science behind the stink, what makes these cheeses so unique, and why cheese lovers can’t get enough of them.

The mildest of the bunch was Taleggio cheese, with the strongest contender as neither Limburger nor Roquefort, but Queso de Cabrales.

From pungent blue varieties like Roquefort and Cabrales to aromatic washed-rind cheeses like Taleggio and Emmentaler, these intensely flavored selections are not for the faint of heart.