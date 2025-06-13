Cheese Expert Reviews Every Cheese at Trader Joe’s

Professional cheese expert Liz Thorpe of The People’s Cheese worked with Epicurious to review every cheese available for purchase at Trader Joe’s. Thorpe began tasting, giving each cheese her honest opinion.

Trader Joe’s is famous for its cheese selection, but which ones are actually worth buying? Cheese expert Liz Thorpe joins Epicurious to taste test everything from classic Brie and sharp cheddar to more adventurous flavors like chocolate stilton and spicy scotch bonnet. Join Liz as she breaks down the best buys, hidden gems, and which cheeses to skip on your next Trader Joe’s run.

Thorpe seemed to like most of the cheeses, with a few standouts and a few that didn’t pass muster.

My top seven cheeses of the day in recommended tasting order are Chevre with Fine Herbs, Fromage Pave, Goat’s Milk Gouda-Style, Mini Basque, Unexpected Cheddar, Thousand Day Gouda, and Blue Stilton.

Thorpe also explained that the grocery giant doesn’t make cheese, but contracts with cheese makers who brand their products under the Trader Joe’s name.

So Trader Joe’s doesn’t make any cheese. They go out and they find the best selling sort of fundamental foundational flavors and styles and then they find cheese makers who will make those cheeses under their own brand.