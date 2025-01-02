Cheech and Chong Tell the Story of How They First Met During an Interview With Tom Green

During an interview with Tom Green of AXS-TV, legendary pot-smoking comedians Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong told the story of how they met through a mutual friend in Canada and how they ran an improv group together in Vancouver. They also talked about recording, writing movies, and touring together.

Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong talk about how they were working odd jobs when they first met in Canada. They tell Tom Green about how Cheech was working in pottery and resisting the draft while Chong was running an improve strip club. The rest is history…

The pair also talked about getting arrested in Florida, working with Pee-wee Herman, working with The Groundlings and other hilarious trivia. They also answered fan questions via video calls.

Cheech & Chong tell Tom Green the riveting story of how they got arrested while performing on stage in Florida. They say it was the same venue where Jim Morrison got arrested on stage.

Some Cheech & Chong Christmastime Comedy