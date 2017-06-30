Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Check It, A Powerful Documentary About a Gang of Gay Black Teens Available on Louis C.K.’s Site

by at on

Check It is a truly powerful documentary about the singular gang of gay black teens who warded off their vulnerability by becoming a protective family of their own while living on the streets of Washington, D.C. The film was directed by Toby Oppenheimer and Dana Flor with Steve Buscemi serving as executive producer. While wrapping up the excellent online series Horace and Pete, Buscemi invited co-star Louis C.K. to a screening of the film. The comedian was so impressed that he’s made the film available for purchase on his site.

The film knocked me right over. It was an amazing emotional ride. It was funny and moving, I learned a lot and it gave me a lot to think about after. …It’s not an easy film. It takes on life right where the rubber hits the road. What made me love it was just the kids themselves. They are like any kids, like anyone’s children. They are trying to cope against terrible odds, they are funny and full of hope and life. Their lives are difficult and complex.


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.