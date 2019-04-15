Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Charmin Forever Roll, A Handy Subscription Service That Delivers Giant Rolls of Toilet Paper to Your Door

by at on

Charmin Forever Roll Bear

The Charmin Forever Roll is a wonderfully handy subscription service that delivers giant rolls of toilet paper to your door. The rolls come in single and multi-user sizes, with a choice of roll holders available. The delivery eliminates the need for plastic wrap and reduces the number of cardboard rolls . As of today’s date, Charmin is offering a starter kit that includes 3 forever rolls and a free stand of your choice at a discount with free shipping.

It’s the same 2-Ply Ultra Soft you know and love, and might just make you sing the Shiney Hiney song! …For a ONE-USER or MULTI-USER bathroom. Most people use the Multi-User size because it lasts the longest. …Freestanding or wall mounted in brushed stainless steel, it’s fitting for even the highest end bathrooms. And, it’s FREE when you buy three Charmin Forever Rolls.

Charmin Forever Stand

Charmin Forever Single

Charming Forever Roll Starter Kit Side

https://shop.charmin.com/

Charming Forever Roll Starter Kit Stand Alone

Screw in Wall Mount

Adhesive Mount

Responsibility Statement

via Gadgeteer, The Awesomer





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved