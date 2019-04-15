Charmin Forever Roll, A Handy Subscription Service That Delivers Giant Rolls of Toilet Paper to Your Door

The Charmin Forever Roll is a wonderfully handy subscription service that delivers giant rolls of toilet paper to your door. The rolls come in single and multi-user sizes, with a choice of roll holders available. The delivery eliminates the need for plastic wrap and reduces the number of cardboard rolls . As of today’s date, Charmin is offering a starter kit that includes 3 forever rolls and a free stand of your choice at a discount with free shipping.

It’s the same 2-Ply Ultra Soft you know and love, and might just make you sing the Shiney Hiney song! …For a ONE-USER or MULTI-USER bathroom. Most people use the Multi-User size because it lasts the longest. …Freestanding or wall mounted in brushed stainless steel, it’s fitting for even the highest end bathrooms. And, it’s FREE when you buy three Charmin Forever Rolls.

via Gadgeteer, The Awesomer