Native American Comedian Charlie Hill Makes His Television Debut on ‘The Richard Pryor Show’ in 1977

Native American comedian Charlie Hill made his network television debut while appearing on The Richard Pryor Show in 1977, making history as the first Native American to do stand up comedy on national television. While Hill was only 26 years old at the time, his comedy addressed some very mature subjects in a very funny way.

Native American comedian, Charlie Hill, doing stand up on ‘The Richard Pryor Show’

Hill also appeared on the Late Show With David Letterman a couple of times.

Hill was also the interviewed in 1984 about his career.