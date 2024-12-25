Charlie Brown Questions His Lack of Holiday Spirit in a Relatable Remix of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

Musician Chetreo remixed clips from the 1965 Christmas special A Charlie Brown Christmas to show how truly alone Charlie Brown felt during the holiday season, specifically his lack of Christmas spirit and feeling like something was missing within himself when everyone else seemed so full of joy.

Instead of feeling happy, I feel sort of let down I guess I don’t know what Christmas is all about I don’t feel the way I’m supposed to feel I always end up feeling depressed

While Charlie Brown felt alienated by his lack of joy, he’s not alone. So many people have felt this way at some point in their life and can relate to it. In fact, musician Chris Isaak wrote a song about the “Holiday Blues”.

