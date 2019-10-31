Artists Makes Up Entertaining Stories About Characters He Creates From Coffee Stains on a Piece of Paper

In his series Coffee Doodles, artist David Jardine makes up wonderfully surreal but entertaining stories about the characters he creates out of coffee stains on a piece of paper. As Jardine approaches each coffee stain, he states what it the stain looks like to him and states the reason why he’s drawing it that way.

So I’m David Jardine and I draw on coffee stains. This is me right here. This is a portrait of myself. I actually like to think of myself as sort of like a toilet and then the world just sort of dumps whatever in there and I vomit it out onto a microphone and right here. This is this is the microphone attached to the internet.

Here’s a sampling of his very amusing art series.

