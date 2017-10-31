Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Animated Visual Showing How Much Chaos Is Caused When a Drone Flies in Restricted Airspace

by at on

On July 2, 2017, a single drone was spotted flying in the direct flight path of Gatwick Airport in London, England. Not wanting to take any chances, all incoming traffic was put into holding patterns. Some flights with fuel concerns were diverted to another airport, while the arriving flights stacked up. The drone disappeared and some were allowed to land. The drone reappeared and incoming traffic once again stopped. This went on for a bit before the drone went away for good. National Air Traffic Services (NATS) created an amazing animated visual to show much chaos was caused by a lone drone flying where it shouldn’t.

On Sunday 2 July, a drone was spotted on the approach path to Gatwick Airport. This is the disruption it caused.

Since that time, NATS has developed more specific guidelines for flying drones near restricted airspace.

via Business Insider, PetaPixel


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy