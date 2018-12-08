Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Festive Chanukah-Themed A Cappella Adaptation of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Performed In Its Entirety

by at on

Jewish A Capella group six13, who previously musically celebrated the overlap of Thanksgiving with Chanukah in 2013, sang a festive a cappella adaptation of the iconic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” in its entirety, substituting in Chanukah-themed lyrics in place of Freddie Mercury‘s original words.

Is this just fantasy? No, it’s our Chanukah tribute to one of the greatest and most epic songs of all time. Ready, Freddie? Kindle the lights, remember the Maccabees, and rock on. CHAG SAMEACH!

Six13 Bohemian Chanukah

Thanks Elise Fried!



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP