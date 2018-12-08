A Festive Chanukah-Themed A Cappella Adaptation of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Performed In Its Entirety

Jewish A Capella group six13, who previously musically celebrated the overlap of Thanksgiving with Chanukah in 2013, sang a festive a cappella adaptation of the iconic Queen song “Bohemian Rhapsody” in its entirety, substituting in Chanukah-themed lyrics in place of Freddie Mercury‘s original words.

Is this just fantasy? No, it’s our Chanukah tribute to one of the greatest and most epic songs of all time. Ready, Freddie? Kindle the lights, remember the Maccabees, and rock on. CHAG SAMEACH!