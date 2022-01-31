A Chainmail Cocktail Dress Made Out of 2,652 Pennies

Maker Crescent Shay gathered up all the pennies she could find so that she could make a shiny chainmail dress out of the coppery one-cent pieces. This project took a great deal of time and effort. Once she gathered the pennies she needed, Shay washed them, machined holes into them, and then sewed them into a flirty cocktail dress. She first completed the top of the dress and then the bottom, attaching them together at the end. As it turns out, Shay used 2,652 pennies to make the dress.

back with another weird project – this time an entire dress made out of pennies! (and yall, I really underestimated how many pennies it takes to make a dress).