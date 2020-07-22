Centenarians Share the Lessons of 100 Years of Life

LifeHunters sat down with Cliff Crozier, John Denerley and Emelia Tereza Harper, three lovely British centenarians to talk about what they’ve learned by living such a long life. Each person openly shared their memories from the past, the priorities for the present, and their hopes for future generations.

The conversations that followed were remarkable. They talked about the importance of family, people, relationships, and love. Their view on life, as an elderly citizen with a lot of experience, is truly an inspiration and motivation.

via Nag on the Lake