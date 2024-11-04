Cello Playing Robot Performs an Original Programmed Composition With the Malmo Symphony Orchestra

An incredible cello playing robot flawlessly performed with the Malmo Symphony Orchestra. The cellist was built by Swedish roboticist Fredrik Gran who worked with composer Jacob Mühlrad to write a musical score that was programmed in to the robot without the use of AI. This was the first time a robot performed with a symphony.

Mühlrad says it does not employ artificial intelligence but was programmed by Gran using Mühlrad’s musical score specially written for the robot. … “I asked him if if the the robotic cello ever been played with an orchestra before and it hadn’t.”

Mühlrad said that working with the robotic cellist was a unique challenge although he doesn’t see robots replacing the natural talent of studied musicians.

“For me as a composer, it’s kind of liberating to go beyond the human anatomy when you when you think about what to write for a for a cello”. Mühlrad said incorporating AI is something being considered for future projects. Despite the possibilities, he said he doesn’t see a world where human musicians are replaced by bots.

Gran said that working on this robot has made him a musician on the side.

Performing tonight as a soloist with the Malmö Symphony Orchestra, I couldn’t have predicted that my obsession with discovering unheard sounds on the cello as a composer, would lead to a sideline career as a musician. A non-living cellist performing works by a living composer is rare —usually, it’s the opposite.

via Boing Boing