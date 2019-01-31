Vintage Celebrity Portraits With Droopy Eyes and Frowning Mouths Representing Social Media Fatigue

Japanese artist Teiji Hayama who lives and works in Switzerland, creates original oil paintings that are inspired by vintage celebrity photos. In these portraits, Hayama deliberately paints drooping eyes, frowning mouths, tilting heads and hanger-like bodies that have trouble standing upright, as if the weight of the world is too much to bear. Hayama says that this style is a comment on social media fatigue

