More

Dutch photoshopper Ard Gelinck has created a wonderful series of images depicting celebrities from music, film and television as they appear in recent times, posing with their much younger selves. Among these stars are Freddie Mercury, Oprah Winfrey, David Bowie,Elton John Rob Lowe, Ellen Degeneres, Madonna, Sylvester Stallone Phil Collins and Bruce Springsteen, just to name a few.

via Nag on the Lake