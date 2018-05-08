A Clowder of Curious Cats Have the Same Startled Reaction to a Robot Vacuum All at the Same Time

An adorable clowder of curious cats followed a vacuuming robot along its cleaning path until it scooted under the table and out of sight, except for one brave one who followed all the way through. Once hitting the wall, the little vacuum turned itself around and moved over to the next cleaning lane, which sent the room full of kitties into the same startled reaction all at the same time.
