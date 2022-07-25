Cats Reacting to the Video Game ‘Stray’

Stray, the long-awaited video game by Annapurna Interactive, has finally been released, and both people and cats are enjoying it immensely. In fact, cats appear to respond to the third-person feline adventure even more than their human counterparts. Several compilations from Tik Tok and other social media platforms show cats from all over the world staring intently at the screen and meowing back at the protagonist.

Cats Reactions To Stray Cats Video Game TikTok Compilation

The game, released on July 20, 2022, focuses on a lost and lonely cat in a backpack who navigates a bustling futuristic cybercity to solve an ancient mystery to find the way home.

See the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in playful ways. Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this foreign world.

The game truly encompasses the distinct habits of felines, such as walking on keyboards, disliking costumes, and knocking things off of shelves.

Jackson Galaxy, the famous “cat daddy” also got into the game.

I’ve been looking forward to the release of Stray, and it didn’t disappoint. Check out my journey as a cat through a post-apocalyptic world.