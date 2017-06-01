Didga and Boomer the Skateboarding Cats Race Each Other in an Adorable Obstacle Course

Didga the amazing skateboarding cat and little brother Boomer raced against each other around the house, in an adorable obstacle course that led to a finish at the top of the headboard in the bedroom. Older sister won by a landslide leaving little brother wanting a rematch.

This FUN video shows Didga and Boomer race through the house jumping over 3 hurdles at full running speed, even some slow motion over the hurdles really showing how graceful cats are.

In the end however, the two will always be the best of friends.

A post shared by Robert Dollwet (@catmantoo) on May 13, 2017 at 8:06am PDT