A Purr-Fect Deck of Playing Cards Featuring Illustrated Portraits of Cats With Punny Names

Chet Phillips, a a talented artist and illustrator in Austin, Texas, created “The Cats Meow”, a set of purr-fect playing cards that features 58 illustrated portraits of cats with very punny names.

Cat’s Meow playing cards is a high quality plastic coated poker sized deck with illustrations by Chet Phillips. Deck showcases 58 individual cat portraits that includes 4 suits, 2 jokers and 4 wild cards and custom card back.

These and other playing cards are available through the ChetArt Etsy Shop.