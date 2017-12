Two very curious cats approached a moving metronome with extreme caution , desperately wanting to know what it was, but afraid of its movement. Every time the metronome ticked, the larger calico cat would twitch in perfect time . Once she got her nerve up, however, the calico reached out to swat the thing. When the metronome simultaneously swatted back, the cat went flying backwards down the stairs .

