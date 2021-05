Marvelous Media Engine turned a wonderful animation of Catbus, a combination feline/vehicle character from the Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli anime My Neighbor Totoro, into a zoetrope that sits inside a music box. The opening of the box causes the zoetrope to spin, causing Catbus to run. When the lights go out, the running Catbus glows in the dark.

Most adorable music box ever. This is continuing my exploration of turning animations into zoetropes.