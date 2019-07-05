Well-Meaning Cat Desperately Tries to Revive a Dead Bird With Disastrous Results in Short Film ‘Catastrophe’

In morbidly funny animated short “Catastrophe” by Dutch filmmaker Jamille van Wijngaarden, a blameless cat rushes into action when the pet bird he’d previous been eyeing suddenly drops dead. Despite the feline’s best intentions, however, the rescue attempt sends into play a sequence of events that results in disaster throughout the house.

When a little bird suddenly drops dead in its cage, all eyes are on the cat. Desperately he tries to make everything right again but actually making everything worse in the progress.

