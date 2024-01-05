Cat Walks Same Path in Hallway Carpet For 12 Years

A beautiful lynx point Siamese cat named Juno has followed the very same carpeted path in a hallway inside his home for 12 years, often walking in his own footsteps. Juno’s human states that she vacuums the carpet but is very careful not to break the flow of Juno’s path.

We do vacuum but we do our best not to interrupt Juno’s path in the carpet. …The path he created in the carpet is sacred

They also have a bit of fun with it too.

Juno is also obsessed with the hallway heat vent and mirrored sun reflections.