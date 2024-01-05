Cat Walks Same Path in Hallway Carpet For 12 Years

A beautiful lynx point Siamese cat named Juno has followed the very same carpeted path in a hallway inside his home for 12 years, often walking in his own footsteps. Juno’s human states that she vacuums the carpet but is very careful not to break the flow of Juno’s path.

We do vacuum but we do our best not to interrupt Juno’s path in the carpet. …The path he created in the carpet is sacred

They also have a bit of fun with it too.

@therealjunocat

Juno is in big trouble ?? #cats #catsoftiktok #junocat #fyp??viral #police #funny #petsoftiktok #ohno

? Act 2: In the Hall of the Mountain King – Edvard Grieg

Juno is also obsessed with the hallway heat vent and mirrored sun reflections.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts