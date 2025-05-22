Cat Video Fest 2025 – A Compilation of Submitted Cat Videos That Benefit Cat Shelters Across the US

Oscilloscope Laboratories announced Cat Video Fest for 2025. This is an annual event that features a 75 minute compilation of submitted and sourced cat videos that will be available to be shown in theaters all over the United States. Additionally, a percentage of the funds raised by each theater will go directly to local cat charities and shelters.

CatVideoFest is a joyous communal experience, only available in theaters, and raises money for cats in need through partnerships with local cat charities, animal welfare organizations, and shelters to best serve cats in the area.

Where the Video Will Be Shown

The Cat Video Fest 2025 Promo Poster

Cat Video Fest Promo Posters Over the Years