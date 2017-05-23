Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Clever Cat Twists His Body In Hilarious Ways In an Effort to Unscrew the Top Off the Cat Food Container

by at on

A very clever and very flexible white-footed cat hilariously twisted his adorable little body in all sorts of ways in order to unscrew the top off of the cat food container. While his method took a bit of busy work, the outcome was quite successful.

Twisty Cat Open Food Container

